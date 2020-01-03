Watch: Steve Smith acknowledges crowd cheers after taking 45 minutes to get off the mark

Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after getting off the mark (Source: Twitter) Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after getting off the mark (Source: Twitter)

It is not always we see Steve Smith struggling to get off the mark. In the ongoing third Test between Australia vs New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground, Smith toiled hard in the middle surviving a gripping bowling performance from Kiwis to get off the mark after 45 minutes to play. Not just Smith but the SCG crowd was anxious as well. The crowd cheered after a dab from the Australian batsman earned him a quick single to get underway.

The 30-year-old took 39 deliveries to score his first run. The Australian batsman acknowledged the crowd as they cheered him after the cheeky single which could have seen Marnus Labuschagne get run out had the throw been on target.

The emperor (Steve Smith) has scored his first run at his SCG kingdom. The faithfuls celebrated as if it was a 100 @scg #scg #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/2RNizC0S1W — Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) January 3, 2020

Not just the crowd, even Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner engaged in a cheeky banter, patting him on the shoulder while walking back to his run-up. Wagner troubled him with short deliveries in the second session of day one’s play.

Probably the only time in history Steve Smith will acknowledge crowd cheers for getting off the mark 😂 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Wllk6FBDmg — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2020

Earlier, Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner missed out on his half-century by just five runs. Joe Burns failed to make an impact as he lost his wicket for 18 runs. Once again, Marnus Labuschagne took the mantle of scoring runs as he scored his seventh half-century in the second session.

New Zealand made five changes in their side for the dead rubber whereas Paine stuck to the winning combination.

