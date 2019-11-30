Steve Smith breaks 73-year-old record, fastest to 7000 Test runs

Steve Smith became fastest to 7000 Test runs. (Source: cricket.com.au) Steve Smith became fastest to 7000 Test runs. (Source: cricket.com.au)

Australian batsman and former captain Steve Smith broke a record held for more than 70 years as he became the fastest to score 7000 Test runs on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. He also became the youngest Australian to reach the milestone on Saturday.

Smith, who made his Test debut nine years, became the fastest to 7000 runs in just 70 matches, slamming 26 centuries, 27 fifties at an average of 64.22 on his way.

Smith crossed the milestone in his 126th Test inning overtaking England’s Wally Hammond’s previous best of 131 innings, a record he made in August 1946 against India at the Oval, London.

Fewest innings to reach 7000 Test runs:

126 – Steve Smith

131 – Wally Hammond

134 – Virender Sehwag

136 – Sachin Tendulkar

138 – Virat Kohli

138 – Garry Sobers

138 – Kumar Sangakkara

He also overtook Ricky Ponting to become the youngest Australian to reach 7000 runs and is the 11th Australian Test Player to do so.

Youngest Australians to reach 7000 Test runs:

30y180d – Steve Smith

30y215d – Ricky Ponting

31y326d – Michael Clarke

32y139d – Allan Border

33y209d – Steve Waugh

33y354d – Mark Taylor

34y100d – David Boon

Smith began the match needing just 23 runs to reach the landmark, and in doing so he also moved past the 6,996 Test runs scored by Sir Donald Bradman.

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner, who hit the second Test double century of his career, began day two of the day-night second Test in Adelaide on 166 and wasted little time in racing to 200.

Warner and Marnus Labuschagne’s partnership of 294-run stand on Day 1 helped Australia completely dominate Pakistan, pushing the hosts to a commanding 302 for one at stumps. Smith got out after scoring 34 runs. The No.1 Test batsman lost his wicket to Shaheen Afridi playing a reckless shot.

