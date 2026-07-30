Stephen Fleming to be appointed England’s Test coach

Former Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is in line to become the next England Test coach, according to reports in British media. Fleming recently stepped down as the coach of Indian Premier League franchise CSK — besides the Chennai team’s subsidiaries Joburg Super Kings in South Africa’s SA20 and Texas Super Kings in America’s Major League Cricket — after CSK ended 8th in the recent IPL.

According to a report in the Guardian, Fleming impressed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a series of interviews over the past two weeks. Should the 53-year-old be handed the coaching reins, he will join predecessor, compatriot, and former teammate Brendon McCullum, who remains in charge of England’s white-ball teams.

The Guardian report added that while Fleming is likely to be in place for the tour of South Africa in December, an interim coach, probably Marcus Trescothick, could assume control of the side for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan from August 19.

Fleming joined CSK as a player in the inaugural edition of IPL under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008. After CSK ended as the runners-up in that season, the ex-New Zealand skipper was roped in as head coach ahead of the 2009 edition. He led CSK to all their five IPL titles besides two Champions League titles, which makes him the most decorated coach in the IPL.

“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming had said after quitting CSK. “Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come.”

Fleming has had spells with Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire besides coaching Southern Brave in the Hundred for two years, leaving in 2024.

He was reportedly approached by England in 2009, shortly after he retired as a player.

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“I was flattered to be offered,” he had said back then but went on to explain why he had turned down the offer: “It came down to the fact it wasn’t my time. If I get another couple of years [as a coach] I can see if it is what I want to do and if I would be any good at it.”