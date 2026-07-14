Stephen Fleming linked with England coach role after CSK exit

Former New Zealand captain and Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is part of a nine-man shortlist to take over as England’s new Test team coach, a Daily Mail report said.

The 53-year-old, who parted ways with the five-time IPL champions on Monday, has never coached in international cricket, but features in the list along with current Pakistan white-ball coach and fellow Kiwi Mike Hesson.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Andy Flower, who coached England between 2009 and 2014, is also part of the list. The report, however, stated that the Zimbabwean had told some of his friends he wasn’t sure about putting himself through the rigours of international coaching at the age of 58.

RCB batting mentor Dinesh Karthik said that he would be very surprised if Flower took over the role, if offered.

“In all seriousness, I think he’ll be a great candidate. He definitely should be one of the names considered, but I would be very surprised if he took it, considering where England are and his packed schedule as well. He used to do a lot of leagues, and I’m sure that he didn’t have the time. I read an article which said that England would be happy to accommodate the IPL and then the rest of Test cricket, but with the schedule being the way it is, it’ll be very difficult. Like, when Jacob Bethell didn’t come in for the first Test, and Jofra Archer was not available, it kicked up a fuss, and there were plenty of people saying, ‘Why? How come one of the players is not there?’ Karthik told Sky Sports.

“With Andy Flower, who already has a pre-signed contract with RCB, which would mean that he would miss parts of those Tests, will it be okay for England in the preparation for the Ashes if they don’t have a coach for a Test match or two? I heard there’s a Test match against Bangladesh in May next year, and if Andy Flower is with RCB, that could be a challenge as well. Is he good? Definitely. He is probably one of the best in the world, if not the best. Will he have time? That’s the question. I would be very surprised if the answer is yes,” he added.

England won their maiden ICC global trophy during Flower’s tenure, winning the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. England also won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 during his reign.

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Other prominent names include former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is with the Rajasthan Royals as a Director of Cricket in the IPL, former Australian all-rounder and Sri Lankan coach Tom Moody, who is the Director of Cricket at Lucknow Super Giants and franchise head coach Justin Langer.

Jonathan Trott, who led Afghanistan’s growth in international cricket from behind the scenes for many years, is also part of the list. Adi Birrell, who has coached Ireland in the past, and Richard Dawson are also part of the shortlist.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid and England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff are not a part of the shortlist.

Brendon McCullum was sacked as the Test team coach on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to New Zealand in the three-match Test series that ended in June. The former New Zealand captain’s removal as the Test team coach was preceded by Ben Stokes announcing his retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. McCullum will continue to coach the ODI and T20I sides.