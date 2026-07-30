Stephen Fleming appointed England Test coach, Joe Root captain

Stephen Fleming head coach of Team Chennai Super Kings during post match press meet after Match 37 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 26, 2026. (CREIMAS)

England on Thursday announced former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as their new Test coach with Joe Root appointed as skipper. Fleming recently ended his 18-year association with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, leading the team to 5 titles. Fleming succeeds former Kiwi teammate Brendan McCullum who was relieved of his duties as England’s red ball coach but was retained in the white-ball formats.

Fleming was New Zealand’s longest-serving (80 Tests) and most successful Test captain (28 wins). He played for Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire where also enjoyed success in captaining Notts to a drought-breaking County Championship title in 2005.

“Fleming is one of the most highly regarded coaches in world cricket following an 18-year association with Chennai Super Kings, and a playing career that led him to be New Zealand’s most successful Test captain in a career spanning 111 matches,” ECB said in a release.