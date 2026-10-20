Stephen Fleming: England should be coached by an Englishman

Stephen Fleming believed England’s Test team should ultimately be coached by an Englishman, even though the New Zealander is about to take charge of the side himself.

Fleming was appointed England’s new Test coach in July and will begin work with the team on their tour of South Africa in December. He said developing English coaches would be one of the priorities of his tenure.

Fleming, who will replace McCullum as Test coach while his predecessor continues to lead the white-ball teams, said he believed England should eventually be coached by someone from the country.

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“I do believe that primarily the national team should be coached by a national representative,” Fleming told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, but there will be some development in terms of the coaching, and you can see by our staff.”