Ahead of match with Kings XI Punjab, Stephen Fleming says CSK firmly fixed on winning

Three-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings, sitting atop with a total of 18 points from 13 matches, has been the team to watch this season. While Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni suffered illness last week and missed the match against Mumbai Indians, the former Indian captain made a return against Delhi Capitals this week and played a knock of 44 runs. While the skipper missed the team’s training session at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Saturday ahead of their clash against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said managing player workload is the main challenge for the team.

“ As a team, we look at workload of all the players. We know we are little bit older than rest of the other teams. So we are always monitoring the players workload. To be honest, the positive out of MS being sick last week is that he was able to take some rest. That’s one of the challenges when you always want one of your best players to play. I think he came back pretty good and got his rhythm back. Another few days are important. His back felt great, (though) he was just a little bit weak from the flu that he had. At this stage of the tournament, all the players are suffering from fatigue and managing that is important for us,” said the former New Zealand cricketer.

Chennai Super Kings have won nine matches this season. With Delhi Capitals winning their last match of the league stage, both the teams are tied at 18 points and a win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday can help Chennai Super Kings topping the points table and play the first qualifier. On being asked about the team looking to bring some changes in the side for Sunday’s match, Fleming was of the view that the team could look at some options.

“It depends what happens today. So try to see facts. If results (of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals) go our way today, then we can have a look at some options. But right now we are firmly fixed on winning tomorrow’s game and playing well. You don’t want to over-complicate things, we have been in this position a number of times. We are very focussed on how we can win tomorrow,” said Fleming.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has so far scored only 162 runs in 13 matches so far and the Indian all-rounder has only scored one half-century this season. Fleming believes that Jadhav has been doing the right things.

“The IPL is not over yet. Every player is excited about what he can do and Kedar Jadhav is certainly one of them. He plays a difficult role in middle-order for the team. Sometimes, there is lot of opportunity and sometimes little opportunity. And that makes the role diverse. I am not worried about him, he is very relaxed, he does have one eye on the World Cup as all the Indian players do in our side. But for right now he is, form wise, firmly fixed on contributing to how many games we have got left,” said Fleming.