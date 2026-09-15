Stephen Fleming to do commentary on India vs NZ while being England Test coach

Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming during a press conference after the Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Stephen Fleming has formally taken over as England’s red-ball coach but will balance his new duties with his role as a television commentator when India visit New Zealand for a full tour starting next month.

Fleming, who stepped down as head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings after 17 seasons before replacing compatriot Brendon McCullum as England Test coach in July, wasn’t in charge for the three recent home Tests against Pakistan with Marcus Trescothick being handed the assignment.

Fleming was allowed to join late on his request to spend some time with his family. He finally arrived in England on Monday for a 10-day trip when he will hold discussions with skipper Joe Root and England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB’s) managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key, according to The Guardian.