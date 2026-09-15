Stephen Fleming to do commentary on India vs NZ while being England Test coach

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Stephen Fleming has formally taken over as England’s red-ball coach but will balance his new duties with his role as a television commentator when India visit New Zealand for a full tour starting next month.
Fleming, who stepped down as head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings after 17 seasons before replacing compatriot Brendon McCullum as England Test coach in July, wasn’t in charge for the three recent home Tests against Pakistan with Marcus Trescothick being handed the assignment.
Fleming was allowed to join late on his request to spend some time with his family. He finally arrived in England on Monday for a 10-day trip when he will hold discussions with skipper Joe Root and England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB’s) managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key, according to The Guardian.
The former Kiwi captain would be back home in time for India’s tour, which begins with the first of five T20Is in Christchurch on October 22. They will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests, the latter crucial for both teams in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Fleming has been assigned by Sky New Zealand to do commentary for this high-profile all-format series.
This arrangement has been approved by ECB and is in contrast with the provision in McCullum’s initial contract four years ago, which required him to leave his job as a co-host of SENZ radio’s Breakfast Show.
Fleming’s first series in charge will be the three-Test visit to WTC holders South Africa in December-January, which is expected to be one of the major topics in his talks with Root and other key figures in the England cricket establishment.
The Guardian reported that the 53-year-old Fleming frequently spoke with Root and Trescothick during the Pakistan series as well, even giving his inputs in selection matters, but seems likely to be based in his home country when not preparing for a Test assignment.
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