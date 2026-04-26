Stephen Fleming on changing team: Concerned we would be exposed early

As Chennai Super Kings suffered another costly defeat, this time at the hands of Gujarat Titans at home on Sunday, the spotlight once again fell on head coach Stephen Fleming and the decision to play Urvil Patel, which disturbed the batting combination. Coming in at No 3, he lasted just three deliveries, which forced CSK to use Sarfaraz Khan as an Impact Player inside the powerplay overs.

Speaking after the defeat, Fleming said they made the decision to include Urvil because of Gujarat’s strong pace attack. “We were a little bit worried about our batting order against these guys,” Fleming admitted. “It’s a very good bowling attack, and we know that they’ve got pace and bounce. So we were a little bit concerned that if there was some movement and bounce in the wicket, that we could be exposed early. And last time we played here it spun, and we played well against Kolkata. So we were expecting something similar, but it was a little bit different to that. But the security could either have an extra bowler or an extra batter. And when it’s sniffing around and a little bit of bounce, then you get to make a call pretty early to try and extend the batting order,” Fleming added.