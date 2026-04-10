Stephen Fleming on getting due credit for 5 IPL titles: No, it is actually on the players

With 5 IPL titles and 2 Champions League titles for Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming is the most successful coach in the tournament. However, MS Dhoni has been at the forefront of the franchises successful reign and Fleming preferring to be in the background. In the last two seasons, with Dhoni stepping aside and Fleming leading the charge, and the franchise’s performance witnessing a dip, the spotlight has shifted to Kiwi.

While the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower have walked away with accolades, the story isn’t the same with Fleming. And asked whether he has got due credit for winning the five titles, Fleming said, “No, it’s not really. It’s actually purely the players,” he said on the eve of their match against Delhi Capitals.