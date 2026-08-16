In numbers: Why Bangladesh’s historic win over Australia is bigger than it looks

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Bangladesh completed one of the most significant victories in their Test history on Sunday, beating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin to register their first Test win on Australian soil.
It was a result packed with statistical significance, ending a 23-year wait for an Asian team other than India to beat Australia in a home Test and giving Bangladesh a landmark victory in conditions where they had previously struggled.
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What made Darwin particularly impressive was the completeness of the performance. Hasan Mahmud set the tone with the ball, Tanzid Tamim provided the defining batting contribution, Najmul Hossain Shanto made crucial runs, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned to finish the job with the ball.
Here are some key numbers from the win:
The quickest Asian team to win in Australia
Bangladesh needed only three Tests to register their first Test victory on Australian soil. That makes them the quickest Asian team to achieve the feat.
Pakistan took seven Tests to win their first Test in Australia, while India needed 12. Sri Lanka have had the longest wait among the major Asian sides, remaining without a victory after 15 attempts.
Bangladesh’s achievement is particularly striking given that their previous two Tests in Australia, both played in 2003, ended in heavy defeats. They returned to the country 23 years later and recorded their first win on their comeback to Australian soil.
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Australia’s first such home defeat since 1995
The result also ended a remarkable run for Australia. Before Bangladesh’s victory, Australia had not lost a home Test to an Asian team other than India since Pakistan defeated them in 1995, meaning Bangladesh became the first Asian side outside India in 31 years to win a Test in Australia.
India have traditionally been the Asian team most capable of challenging Australia in their own conditions, with their historic series victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21 standing out.
Bangladesh’s second-biggest Test win by wickets
The nine-wicket victory is Bangladesh’s second-biggest Test win by wickets.
Their biggest remains the 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2024. The Darwin triumph therefore sits immediately behind that result in Bangladesh’s record books. It also continues a remarkable transformation in the team’s ability to win away from home.
Only their second SENA win
Bangladesh’s victory in Darwin is only their second Test win in the traditional SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Their first came in Mount Maunganui in 2022, when they stunned New Zealand by eight wickets.
Only their second win over Australia
This was Bangladesh’s second Test victory over Australia in seven meetings. Their first came in Mirpur in 2017, when Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh defeated Australia by 20 runs. That victory was achieved at home.
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