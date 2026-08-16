In numbers: Why Bangladesh’s historic win over Australia is bigger than it looks

Bangladesh completed one of the most significant victories in their Test history on Sunday, beating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin to register their first Test win on Australian soil.

It was a result packed with statistical significance, ending a 23-year wait for an Asian team other than India to beat Australia in a home Test and giving Bangladesh a landmark victory in conditions where they had previously struggled.

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What made Darwin particularly impressive was the completeness of the performance. Hasan Mahmud set the tone with the ball, Tanzid Tamim provided the defining batting contribution, Najmul Hossain Shanto made crucial runs, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned to finish the job with the ball.