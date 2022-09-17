scorecardresearch
“Statement was provocative”: Ramiz Raja explains incident with journalist after Asia Cup final

"My question to him was how did he know that? You are some 2000 miles away from Pakistan so how do you know the fans are unhappy?," Ramiz Raja explains his actions against Indian journalist after the Asia Cup final.

Ramiz Raja had gotten into a tiff with an Indian journalist after Asia Cup final.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was in the eye of the storm last week after the Asia Cup final where he got into a tiff with an Indian journalist who had asked him about the message he wanted to give to Pakistan cricket fans who were all left disappointed after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka.

Raja was furious at the question and even grabbed the journalist’s phone to stop the recording. He told the journalist, “Aap India se honge (You are probably from India),” and also hinted that Indian fans were happy at the outcome of the final.

Raja on Saturday provided an explanation about the incident on his YouTube show, ‘Fans Forum With Ramiz’, where he said that the journalist had made a provocative statement.

“The line he said was not right. He said that all Pakistan fans were upset about the result of the Asia Cup final. My question to him was how did he know that? You are some 2000 miles away from Pakistan so how do you know the fans are unhappy? This was a completely provocative statement,” the former cricketer said.

Last Sunday, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka posted 170/6 after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.

