Stars coach David Hussey fined for spikes joke

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined A$2,000 for joking he was trying to gain a competitive advantage by wearing spikes during a pitch inspection before a Big Bash League clash, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

His comments, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach.

He was cleared of a charge of trying to seek an unfair advantage, but had said: “You want to dot every I and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition.”

The former limited-overs international offered an apology for his comments made on Wednesday.

“These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators,” said the 42-year-old.

“I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realize that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this, I apologize.”

His team eventually lost Wednesday’s match against Adelaide Strikers.

