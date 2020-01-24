Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

Stars coach David Hussey fined for spikes joke

David Hussey's comments, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Published: January 24, 2020 6:48:20 pm
david hussey, australian cricket team, spikes joke, david hussey fined, david hussey, cricket, sports, cricket, latest news, sports news Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined A,000 for violating the spirit of the game. (Source: Twitter/StarsBB )

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined A$2,000 for joking he was trying to gain a competitive advantage by wearing spikes during a pitch inspection before a Big Bash League clash, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

His comments, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach.

He was cleared of a charge of trying to seek an unfair advantage, but had said: “You want to dot every I and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition.”

The former limited-overs international offered an apology for his comments made on Wednesday.

“These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators,” said the 42-year-old.

“I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realize that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this, I apologize.”

His team eventually lost Wednesday’s match against Adelaide Strikers.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 58 guides India to 6-wicket win over New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 58 guides India to 6-wicket win over New Zealand
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 24: Latest News