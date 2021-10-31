scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 31, 2021
MUST READ

Standing next to Virat Kohli at toss will be special, says Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

Scotland are playing a professional sport, coming from a semi-professional set-up. They have central contracts for their top 12 players, but even their skipper, Coetzer, does a couple of part-time jobs to supplement.

Written by Shamik Chakrabarty | Dubai |
Updated: October 31, 2021 9:42:19 am
Kyle CoetzerKyle Coetzer

Kyle Coetzer has a wish, taking Virat Kohli to the Scotland dressing-room to pick his brain.

“That game is going to be the biggest (for us at the T20 World Cup), if not the biggest that Scotland has ever played. Standing next to Virat at the toss will be a special occasion to anyone, not just myself. He is an idol of the game, a stylish man the way he scores his runs,” the Scotland captain braces up for his approaching fan boy moment.

Coetzer speaks about his chance meeting with Kane Williamson. “I was fortune enough to bump into him in the lift earlier today. I have had occasions in the past to spend some time with him and have a chat. But Virat Kohli is someone I haven’t had any opportunity to have a conversation with. Look, we want to play hard, trying to push India as hard as we possibly can on the day. But we have to be realistic.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Scotland play against New Zealand on Wednesday followed by their game against India on Friday.

Kyle Coetzer Scotland’s captain Kyle Coetzer plays a shot during T20 World Cup match between Oman and Scotland in Muscat, Oman, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Interviews outside the scheduled press conferences are at a premium at the T20 World Cup. The Scotland team proved to be refreshingly different. A request to their team manager was met with a prompt and positive response.

Scotland are playing a professional sport, coming from a semi-professional set-up. They have central contracts for their top 12 players, but even their skipper, Coetzer, does a couple of part-time jobs to supplement.

“I’m one of those with a contract, but I have to do two other jobs. All my jobs are involved in cricket, coaching at Durham and also various minor counties, and I run a local club as well. What I tell you, we need to find more money for the guys to be solely focused on cricket. It’s so important for us (Scotland cricket) is to find extra funding. We need to find some sponsors. ” Coetzer is brutally honest and draws inspiration from the “excellent journeys” of Afghanistan and Ireland.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Unlike many other Associate nations, the Scotland team is not overloaded with Asian immigrants, suggesting the game’s gradual growth in the country. Defeating Bangladesh and getting into the Super 12 might provide an added impetus to their upward mobility. And who knows, subject to good performances, some of their players might even put themselves on the IPL radar.

Coetzer, an Arsenal fan, embraces optimism.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 31: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven