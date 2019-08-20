Stand for Virat Kohli, awards for Delhi’s best: DDCA

The best age-group cricketers in the national capital will be recognised and awarded by the Delhi and District Cricket Association during a felicitation ceremony for the Indian team on September 12, during which a stand will be named after captain Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper will become the third cricketer from Delhi to have a stand named at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after him, following Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amaranth.

“Apart from Virat Kohli and the national team, we will also give awards to the best cricketers of Delhi on the basis of their batting and bowling performances during last season. DDCA will invite all its members for the award ceremony. All international cricketers associated with Delhi cricket will also be requested to join to cheer Virat and Team India,” DDCA president Rajat Sharma confirmed.

Home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest for the felicitation function. Shah is a former president of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the function. “Home minister Amit Shah is a keen cricket watcher,” Sharma added.

September 12 has been chosen because it marks 11 years since Kohli made his international debut. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the weightlifting auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.