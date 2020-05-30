Staging T20 World Cup ‘very high risk’, admits Cricket Australia

There is a ‘very high risk’ regarding staging the T20 World Cup in October-November, said Cricket Australia. (Twitter/T20WorldCup) There is a ‘very high risk’ regarding staging the T20 World Cup in October-November, said Cricket Australia. (Twitter/T20WorldCup)

Cricket Australia (CA) has called the staging of the T20 World Cup this year a “very high risk”, ostensibly shifting its focus towards the Test series in December-January against India instead.

“The T20 World Cup is a big question and that’s a factor of perhaps (AUD) 20 million… We have been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there’s a very high risk about the prospect of that happening,” Roberts told reporters on Friday.

The Test series against India is reportedly worth AUD 300 million and even after that, Roberts said, CA would be short of AUD 80 million (in terms of projected revenue), including the revenue loss in case of the T20 World Cup postponement.

“The likelihood of significant crowds is very slim; ordinarily that would deliver well over (AUD) 50 million revenue to CA. And it’s likely that our bio-security measures that we need to put in place to deliver the season will cost in the order of (AUD) 10 million,” Roberts said.

The BCCI, on the other hand, will review safety measures and will accordingly seek the Government of India’s approval for India’s tour of Australia.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned, the tour is on. We will review safety measures and then if we get the government permission, we have no problem,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express.

READ | ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup postponement till June 10

This came on a day, when Roberts spoke about how the Test schedule against India could see a Covid-forced change. Brisbane (December 3-7), Adelaide (December 11-15), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7) are slated to host the Tests against India. But CA has also kept its options open to make the series a single venue affair.

“There are a lot of variables based on whether we have four venues in four states or as little as one venue in one state. There are endless scenarios and possibilities,” Roberts said.

The BCCI is OK with a single/limited venue scenario. “They are the host country and they know what’s the best thing to do; whether to have it (series) in different venues or at one venue,” Dhumal observed.

