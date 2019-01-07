Sri Lanka’s Malinda Pushpakumara bags 10 wickets in an innings

Sri Lanka spinner Malinda Pushpakumara registered the joint-13th best ever figures in a first-class match, taking 10/37 for Colombo Cricket Club vs Saracens Sports Club on Sunday. The 31-year old left-arm spinner, who made his international debut in 2017, became the first player since 2009 when Pakistan’s Zulfiqar Babar picked a ten-for in first-class cricket. Incidentally, Pushpakumara’s achievements are also the best first-class figures recorded since 1995.

Advertising

His efforts with the ball skittled out Saracens Sports Club for 113 in the fourth innings. As a result, Colombo Cricket Club registered a massive victory of 235 runs over Saracens Sports Club. Earlier, Pushpakumara also picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings to finish with an enviable match figures of 16/110. Enroute to the achievement, the left-armer also surpassed the milestone of 700 wickets in first-class cricket. He now has 715 wickets at an average of 19.19, since his debut in 2006.

Remarkably, there was almost another 10-for in the match as well, with Saracens left-arm spinner Chamikara Edirisinghe claiming 9-87 off 26 overs in the first innings of the match.

Pushpakumara’s 10/37 have also become the best figures recorded since 1995, where Naeem Akhtar took 10/28 for Rawalpindi Blues against Peshawar in Pakistan, and the best-ever cemented in the history books by a Sri Lanka player.