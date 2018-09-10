Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of Asia Cup due to injury

Dinesh Chandimal will be replaced by wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella in the 16-man squad.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 10, 2018 7:27:06 pm
Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of Asia Cup.
Dinesh Chandimal will not be a part of Sri Lanka’s squad in the upcoming Asia Cup campaign after failing to recover from a finger injury sustained during the SLC T20 League 2018. Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella will take his place in the 16-man squad.

Chandimal’s participation had been in doubt since he injured his finger while attempting a catch during the Sri Lanka Cricket T20 League in September. Further scans revealed that he had a hairline fracture. Earlier, a six-match ban led to his ouster from the South Africa series. but an assessment on the finger, which sustained

Niroshan Dickwella, who was not a part of the 16-man squad initially, was drafted in as a replacement. He was part of the Sri Lankan team in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

The Sri Lankan Asia Cup side, captained by Angelo Mathews, includes Lasith Malinga, the veteran pacer who makes his comeback to the ODI side in a year. Sri Lanka are in Pool B along with Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka announce Asia Cup squad, Lasith Malinga recalled

Sri Lanka Squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga

