Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya ruled out for six weeks after thumb injury

Despite taking an unassailable lead in the two-match Test series against South Africa, Sri Lanka suffered a major set-back after spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was forced out of action after injuring his thumb on the opening day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

According to a report on the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 22-year-old spinner dislocated his thumb while trying to catch Kagiso Rabada off his own bowling and will now be out of action for at least six weeks. The impact of the injury was deemed to be extremely severe as the bowler had to undergo a surgery on the same day.

Embuldeniya was the only frontline tweaker Sri Lanka chose to field in the ongoing Test. He played a key role in Sri Lanka’s victory in the previous match as he picked up five wickets and helped his team bundle out the Proteas for 259 in the second innings.

His absence come as a major blow to the visitors, who are eyeing their maiden series win on South African soil. The pressure will now be on Dhananjaya de Silva, who will be the sole regular spinner in the side in Embuldeniya’s absence.

After electing to bat in the 2nd Test, Sri Lanka bundled out Proteas for 222 in their first innings. However, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier helped the hosts bounce back in the contest as Sri Lanka, as they combined together to take 7 wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 154, handing the hosts a vital lead of 68 runs.

Sri Lanka currently lead the 2-match Test series 1-0.