scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Sri Lanka women’s cricket tour to Pakistan postponed

The three-match ODI series until October 29 would have been the first ever tour of Pakistan by Sri Lanka women for a bilateral series.

By: PTI |
October 6, 2021 6:44:32 pm
The Sri Lankan team was to leave for Pakistan for the tour on October 15 (Island Cricket/Twitter)

The hurriedly-arranged Sri Lankan women cricket team’s tour of Pakistan scheduled later this month has been indefinitely postponed, head coach Hashan Tillakaratne said on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team was to leave for Pakistan for the tour on October 15.

“It is disappointing that the series didn’t come through, it has been cancelled from Pakistan end because they had some logistic issues,” Tillakaratne told reporters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The three-match ODI series until October 29 would have been the first ever tour of Pakistan by Sri Lanka women for a bilateral series.

The two women’s sides have been competing each other since 1998. Sri Lanka women did tour Pakistan in 2006 but that was for Asia Cup in Karachi where they lost the final to India.

The last bilateral series between the two countries was hosted by Sri Lanka in 2018 when Pakistani women beat the home team 3-0.

The Sri Lanka women have not been playing international cricket since October 2019 in Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 52 : 06 Oct, 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • 1 min ago

    SRH: 26/1 (4 overs)

  • 9 mins ago

    FOUR! SIX! WICKET!

    Sharma makes good of his opening opportunity as he takes on Garton! He smacks a…

View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 06: Latest News