India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: India Women started off their six white-ball match series in Sri Lanka on a superb note having won the first two T20Is and the series as a result by 34 runs and five wickets respectively. Going into the series, the Harmanpreet Kaur led team returned to action for the first since their exit from the 2022 World Cup. Across the two matches, the women in blue have ticked multiple boxes with Jemimah Rodrigues marking a player of the match worthy return to the team, captain Harmanpreet Kaur showcasing good batting form and the bowlers, especially spinners, pinning the opposition down. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would want to go into the three match ODI series in Pallekele with a win in the last match in Dambulla.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.
When is Sri Lanka women vs India women 3rd T20I is taking place?
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I is taking place on Monday, June 27th, 2022 from 2:00 PM onwards.
Where will the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?
Sri Lanka women vs India women 3rd T20I is taking place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Which TV channels will telecast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I in India?
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I will not be telecasted on TV in India.
Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I in India?
Catch all the action from the 3rd T20 International between India Women and Sri Lanka Women LIVE & Exclusive on FanCode.
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I: Predicted XIs
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
