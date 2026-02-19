Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SL 54/1 (5 overs); Muzarabani removes Perera, Nissanka fires strong start

Sri Lanka vs ZImbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup: Catch the live action from Colombo.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka opted to bat first in their last group-stage match against Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In another timeline, perhaps, the setting of this contest could have likely been starkly different. However, when hosts Sri Lanka step out to meet Zimbabwe in their final Group B match, both teams will ooze the confidence of having secured positions of Super 8 qualification after wiping out the Australian threat on the way. That’s a giant-sized achievement already in their respective campaigns and the fruits of building on it will likely begin today before the last-eight stage begins over the weekend.

Story continues below this ad Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard Sri Lanka’s classy takedown of Australia amidst a wave of injuries was a stellar watch, led admirably by opener Pathum Nissanka’s century. As for the Zimbabweans, Sikandar Raza’s well-oiled unit have come out firing together and there will be a few areas that will need attention today. SCROLL BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM SL VS ZIM MATCH Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 03:26 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 6th over Evans with another loosener and Nissanka cheekily slices it past the short third for FOUR. What happened there? Evans pulls out of his run-up off the very last moment as his foot gets stuck in a hole on the field. Feb 19, 2026 03:20 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: WICKET! Change of ends for Muzarabani. Muzarabani comes around the stumps and sends down another short ball and Perera hammers him through mid-wicket for another FOUR, FIFTY up for SL in no time! A slew of singles to follow. Muzarabani to Perera, OUT! Straight to the fielder. Perera's been iffy with those pulls throughout and the change of pace with the inward angle does the trick. Perera sheepishly steers the short ball straight to short fine and Zimbabwe dismantly a fiery partnership. Kusal Perera c Cremer b Muzarabani 22 (14b 4x4) SL 54/1 in 5 overs Feb 19, 2026 03:16 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Overdrive! Brad Evans replaces Muzarabani Poor start for Evan as he slides one down leg and Nissanka easily taps it down leg for FOUR. Shot! Short ball and Nissanka stands up and biffs it through mid-wicket for another FOUR. A couple of singles to follow. Perera continues to struggle with his timing with the horizontal shots as he gets away with a leg-bye. Width again and Nissanka scythes the ball over backward point for FOUR this time. SL 46/0 in 4 overs Feb 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 3rd over Wellington Masakadza into the attack Brisk start from Nissanka as he gets a top-edge on the paddle for FOUR. A couple of singles to follow. A gentle wafter from the leg-spinner and Nissanka unleashes a fierce sweep shot for FOUR. SL 32/0 in 3 overs Feb 19, 2026 03:07 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Perera all over Blessing Muzarabani into the attack Extra bounce for Muzarabani as he gets one to rear back from length, hitting Perera on his waist. Fraction loose and Perera whips it through mid-wicket for FOUR. Another delivery on length and Perera miscues the slog, the leading edge harmlessly lobbing over the circle for two runs. Another poorly timed shot as Muzarabani's short ball forces Perera too early into the pull, the ball pinging off the bottom of the bat. Perera makes room and slashes another ball down leg for FOUR. SL 22/0 in 2 overs Feb 19, 2026 03:01 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Brisk start Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera walk out even as glum skies engulf the region. A strong crowd is in place and visuals show more outside the stadium, waiting to get in. It will be spin to start proceedings. Sikandar Raza takes the ball himself, with Nissanka on strike. A loosener onto the pads and Raza gets away with this as Nissanka sweeps it to the short fine fielder. Shorter delivery and Nissanka swats it to wide long-on and reels in two rus. Slower on length and Nissanka tucks it to square for a single. FOUR to open the account for Perera as he waits on the backfoot to tap Raza through cover-point. Similar length and he slaps it to point for a single. Busy start here for the openers. A single to end the over. SL 9/0 in 1 over Feb 19, 2026 02:53 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Game on The players line up for the national anthems. Sri Lanka are keen to test their strengths and iron out the chinks while Zimbabwe captain Raza seemed pretty keen to rack up another win this evening. Feb 19, 2026 02:46 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report Aaron Finch and Russel Arnold assess the pitch: It’s been cool, but down in Colombo it is hot and humid. Let’s have a look at the boundary dimensions first - 71 metres to my left, 76 metres to my right, and a monstrous 82 metres straight down the ground. There’s a bit of grass on offer, which tells me it could be slightly sluggish. What’s interesting is the lengths that have been effective for spinners across the three venues here in Sri Lanka. At the SSC and Pallekele, spinners have bowled slightly fuller because there’s more pace and bounce. But here at the R. Premadasa Stadium, with the pink ball, the effective length is slightly shorter. The ball stays lower and tends to skid through, which makes it harder to get underneath. Scoring runs here isn’t about taking the fielders on - it’s about hitting the gaps and running the opposition ragged. You can still get to around 170, which is a score that really puts the opposition under pressure Feb 19, 2026 02:38 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI updates Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani Feb 19, 2026 02:33 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: TOSS TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bat first Feb 19, 2026 02:21 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The Chevrons are back After decades of turbulence and resilience, Zimbabwe deserved the slice of fortune that had evaded them through their cricketing journey this century. The washout in Pallekele meant they qualified for the Super Eights of the ICC T20 World Cup, their biggest achievement since making the Super Six at the 1999 ODI World Cup. But the feat has deeper meaning and wider ramification. It’s a moment of catharsis for several generations of Zimbabwean crickets; it’s a fillip for the sport itself that Zimbabwe is reacquainting with the old giant-slaying habits that once made them equally feared and loved. Read Sandip G's story on Zimbabwe's comeback Feb 19, 2026 02:19 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs SL predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan ZIM predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Feb 19, 2026 02:17 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nissanka, a new Lankan hero, Fittingly, his name means “hope” in Sinhala. On Monday, Pathum Nissanka became more than hope when he floored Australia to power Sri Lanka to a famous win and secure their Super 8 berth. Read Sriram Veera's piece on the story of Nissanka's discovery Feb 19, 2026 02:10 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match squads Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan Feb 19, 2026 02:10 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Group B contest from Colombo. Now, how many of would have passed a punt on this combination of teams to have made it through from a group that also included former champions Australia? Well the group stages in Sri Lanka have been a topsy-turvy ride and both the Lankans and Chevrons will be stepping out to firm up their combinations before the Super 8s tonight. Feb 19, 2026 02:10 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match squasds Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan Feb 19, 2026 02:09 PM IST SL vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Group B contest from Colombo. Now, how many of would have passed a punt on this combination of teams to have made it through from a group that also included former champions Australia? Well the group stages in Sri Lanka have been a topsy-turvy ride and both the Lankans and Chevrons will be stepping out to firm up their combinations before the Super 8s tonight. ‘Not accidental’: How Zimbabwe plotted their journey to the Super 8s There is a particular kind of quiet confidence that comes from having done the work. Not the loud, chest-beating kind. The settled kind. The kind that lets a team land in a host nation, endure gruelling back-to-back bus journeys across the country, and still walk onto a cricket field knowing exactly who they are and what they are capable of. That is the Zimbabwe that has emerged from the group stage of this T20 World Cup. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd