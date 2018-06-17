West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal charged for altering state of ball

Dinesh Chandimal was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct. (Source: Reuters File) Dinesh Chandimal was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct. (Source: Reuters File)

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct that relates to altering the condition of the ball. The International Cricket Council levelled the charge a day after the Sri Lankan skipper delayed the start of the play on the 3rd day of the 2nd Test. The Lankan players refused to come out on the field after the umpire Aleem Dar and Ian Gould changed the ball after finding them guilty of trying to shine the ball in an illegal manner.

The umpires had also levelled a penalty of five runs against Sri Lanka 10 minutes before the start of the play on Day 3, and decided to change the ball. The decision did not sit down well with Chandimal, who remained in the dugout with his team and delayed the start for nearly two hours.

The right-hand batsman was also seen in a long discussion with the umpires while match referee Javagal Srinath was also spotted having a discussion with the Sri Lankan team management.

The Sri Lankan cricket board backed its players and came out with a release that read, “The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing,” the statement said. “SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team,” they further added.

Earlier, Australia’s Cameron Bancroft, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka (2017) and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (2016) were also held for the same charge.

Apart from this David Warner and Steve Smith were later slapped with bans for ball-tampering controversy by Cricket Australia. Bancroft was banned for nine months while Smith and Warner are facing one year ban each from the international cricket. Though Warner will be in action in the Carribean Premier League.

