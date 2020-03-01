Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch SL vs WI?

Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando scored centuries in the second ODI (Source: AP) Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando scored centuries in the second ODI (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After hammering the West Indies in the second ODI by a massive 161 runs, hosts Sri Lanka are all set to clean sweep the 3-match ODI series 3-0 on Saturday. Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando put on an outstanding third-wicket stand of 239 with both scoring centuries at a run-a-ball or quicker, setting the platform for the total and ultimately the victory.

While visitors Windies will leave no stone unturned to avoid the whitewash as Lankans have been undefeated in both the games so far. The first match was a close contest as Lanka had won it by just one wicket.

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match taking place?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match taking place?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match is being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

What channel is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match is being broadcast on on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

USA: Willow TV

Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport, SABC

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

Where can I stream Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd

