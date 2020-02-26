Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch SL vs WI?

Wanidu Hasaranga scored a match-winning unbeaten 42 in the first ODI (Source: AP) Wanidu Hasaranga scored a match-winning unbeaten 42 in the first ODI (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a thrilling one-wicket win in the first ODI of the series, Dimuth Karunaratne side will look to take an unassailable lead with another win in the second ODI. Wanidu Hasaranga held on to his nerves and took the hosts home with an unbeaten 39-ball 42-run knock in Colombo as Shai Hope’s ninth ODI ton went in vain. Kieron Pollard may look to make one change in the side as opener Sunil Ambris has struggled to get a bit score of late.

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 14:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 14:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I live stream Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd

