Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Kieron Pollard wins toss, elects to bat

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Score, SL vs WI T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. After completing a clean sweep over visitors West Indies in the 50-over format, Sri Lanka would aim to kick-off the T20Is in a similar fashion. The two-match series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. West Indies would hope for a great show from their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been recalled to the national team for T20 World Cup 2020 preparations. For the hosts, it is experienced candidate Thisara Perera, who is returning to the national side after the T20I series against India.

West Indies were impressive against India in the T20I series previous year. The Kieron Pollard-led side will like to form a winning combination in the two-T20I series. Also, Oshane Thomas, who had an accident earlier this year returns to the Caribbean side. It will be interesting to see whether he warms the benches or gets game time straight away ahead of Kesrick Williams.