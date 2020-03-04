Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Kieron Pollard wins toss, elects to bat

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Score, SL vs WI T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. After completing a clean sweep over visitors West Indies in the 50-over format, Sri Lanka would aim to kick-off the T20Is in a similar fashion. The two-match series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. West Indies would hope for a great show from their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been recalled to the national team for T20 World Cup 2020 preparations. For the hosts, it is experienced candidate Thisara Perera, who is returning to the national side after the T20I series against India.
West Indies were impressive against India in the T20I series previous year. The Kieron Pollard-led side will like to form a winning combination in the two-T20I series. Also, Oshane Thomas, who had an accident earlier this year returns to the Caribbean side. It will be interesting to see whether he warms the benches or gets game time straight away ahead of Kesrick Williams.
Highlights
Thisara Perera returns to the T20I squad and bowls a good over despite the last-ball six. Perera bowls five consecutive dot deliveries to Brandon King. The Windies opener takes the aerial route on the last delivery and releases the pressure with a maximum over long off. WI - 12/0 after 2 overs
Lasith Malinga opens the bowling for Sri Lanka and darts in an array of yorkers. Malinga missed his line on the fourth delivery and Brandon King flicked it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Quick running between the wickets between King and Lendl Simmons in the first over. Malinga has a good record here. He took the double hat-trick against New Zealand last year at this venue. WI - 6/0 after 1 over
Lasith Malinga: We wanted to bowl first. I hope we can bring the energy from the ODIs into the T20 format. Today is a new match so I'll try to do my best for the Sri Lankan team.
Kieron Pollard: We are gonna bat first. We have a fair idea of how it's going to play. We have few T20 specialist in our side, hopefully they come in and make a difference. We have left out Williams, Shai Hope misses out. It's a matter of trying to do what I can do. More importantly looking forward to perform for the team.
SL XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan
WI XI: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell
Kieron Pollard wins toss, elects to bat first. Good toss to win for the Caribbean side as they would like to put a big total on the board.
Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I live blog. The weather forecast looks clear. The team winning the toss may look to bat first and post a big total on the board.