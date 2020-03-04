Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka take on West Indies in T20I series (Source: AP) Sri Lanka take on West Indies in T20I series (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (SL vs WI) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After an ODI series whitewash against West Indies, Sri Lanka now face them in two-match T20I series beginning on Wednesday as both sides look to start their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. All eyes will be on star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been recalled to the T2OI squad. Meanwhile, Thisara Perera, after missing the T20I series against India, is back in the Sri Lankan squad in T20Is.

SQUADS:

West Indies – Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

Sri Lanka- Lasith Malinga (c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Where is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Where can I live stream Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on Sony LIV.

