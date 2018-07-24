Suspended Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka dropped from South Africa ODIs

Danushka Gunathilaka has not been included in the squad for South Africa ODIs. (Source: FIle Photo) Danushka Gunathilaka has not been included in the squad for South Africa ODIs. (Source: FIle Photo)

Sri Lanka announced the ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa on Tuesday and suspended opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been left out. Gunathilaka was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket board over a “misconduct” charge.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to suspend Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of international cricket for breaching the ‘Player Code of Conduct’, pending inquiry,” the SLC said in a statement.

“The decision to suspend the player was taken following an initial inquiry conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket after the team management reported that the player have violated the ‘Code of Conduct’.” Gunathilaka was suspended for three matches by SLC last October for misconduct during the home series against India.

The 15-man squad will be led by Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya has replaced Gunathilaka. Uncapped Prabath Jayasuriya has also been brought in the squad. Apart from them, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera. Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera and Niroshan Dickwella are some big names that have been included. The series begins from Sunday in Dambulla.

South Africa had named the squad for the ODI series earlier to be led by Faf du Plessis.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, and Shehan Jayasuriya.

South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd