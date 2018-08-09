WATCH: Sri Lanka fans clean stadium after ODI series loss against South Africa

Sri Lanka students cleaning the stands after the match. (Source: Twitter/Nibraz Razman) Sri Lanka students cleaning the stands after the match. (Source: Twitter/Nibraz Razman)

After losing the third ODI against South Africa at Pallekele Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, by 78 runs, the fans of the host nation won hearts. After the match, some of the young fans inside the stadium were seen cleaning the stands, despite going down 3-0 in a 5-match series. The video of the brilliant gesture by the fans was posted by Sri Lanka Cricket on Twitter, where the fans were seen staying back after the match and picking up the trash at the venue.

In the video, the fans were seen collecting the litter from under the benches and putting it inside bags to dump. They were also seen picking up plastic bottles, wrappers, and packets of eatables.

Similar scenes were witnessed during the recently concluded football World Cup in Russia. Japan suffered a heartbreaking loss against Belgium, going down from 2-0 up to 3-2 down. But despite the loss, the fans of the Asian nation stayed back to clean the stands at Rostov-Don-Arena. Senegal fans were also seen cleaning up the stands after becoming the first nation to be knocked out of the World Cup in history on Fair Play rule.

In the 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka were asked to chase 364. But the hosts failed to reach the target, with wickets coming at regular intervals, eventually getting bowled out for 285. But the hosts bounced back in the 4th ODI to win the match by 3 runs in a rain-marred thriller.

