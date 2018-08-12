Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming, 5th ODI: South Africa look to finish on a high

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming, 5th ODI: South Africa had all the momentum going into the fourth ODI but lost control of it in a rain marred contest. With Sri Lanka winning by a 3-run margin on DLS method, South Africa don’t have the luxury of pushing themselves for a clean sweep anymore. The win broke an 11-match losing streak and going into the fifth ODI, the second dead rubber of the series, it only acts as a reason for Sri Lanka to garner some respectability. Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs South Africa in 5th ODI.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Score, Live Cricket Score and Updates:
Sri Lanka Squad: Angelo Mathews (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Jean-Paul Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
At this time of the year, focus is on the pitch as well as on the clouds above. Forecast of thunderstroms today and rain is expected to play a role today. Didn't cause a washout in the fourth ODI, how will things turn out today remains to be seen.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of South Africa tour of Sri Lanka where much like Bangladesh's tour of West Indies, the Tests went in the home side's favour before limited overs cricket went the visitor's way. South Africa were clincically dispatched by Sri Lanka in whites but the Proteas have looked far better against a mediocre Sri Lanka side. Leading 3-0, South Africa had the momentum to push for a clean sweep but inclement weather in the fourth ODI made things tricky and, eventually, Sri Lanka got one win on the board. Will they make it two wins in two after going 11 matches without a win? Toss in 20 minutes.