Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming, 5th ODI: South Africa look to finish on a high

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of South Africa tour of Sri Lanka where much like Bangladesh's tour of West Indies, the Tests went in the home side's favour before limited overs cricket went the visitor's way. South Africa were clincically dispatched by Sri Lanka in whites but the Proteas have looked far better against a mediocre Sri Lanka side. Leading 3-0, South Africa had the momentum to push for a clean sweep but inclement weather in the fourth ODI made things tricky and, eventually, Sri Lanka got one win on the board. Will they make it two wins in two after going 11 matches without a win? Toss in 20 minutes.