Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Theunis De Bruyn, Temba Bavuma fight while Sri Lanka smell win

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Late wickets by Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath put Sri Lanka in the driving seat of the second Test in Colombo with South Africa needing 351 runs more with five wickets left in the bag. Chasing 490, South Africa were 139/5 at stumps and have a huge ask ahead in saving the series. This came after Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 275/5, having bowled South Africa out for 124 in response to their 338. Spin has once again been the Proteas’ nemesis and a defeat looks inevitable from this point on. Catch live score and updates from Sri Lanka vs South Africa in second Test Day 4.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
FIFTY! Theunis de Bruyn brings up his fifty with a boundary off Dilruwan Perera. First fifty by a South Africa batsman on this tour. Also a maiden fifty for him. Room outside off and dispatched for a cover drive boundary.
Sri Lanka review for a bat-pad or even a leg before against Bavuma. Big gap between bat and pad so nothing there. Third umpire checking for LBW now. Impact was umpire's call and it was missing the stumps. Sri Lanka lose a review.
Angela Mathews before start of play: "It was not the easiest wicket to bat on. The ball was turning, if you think of the pitch then you won't be able to score runs. I haven't played a lot of cricket in the recent past so it is difficult when you come back but I was hitting the ball really well. You got to keep motivating yourself, the batters know that pitch is tough but you got to forget about that and try to score runs. The visiting teams find it tough here and when we go to South Africa we find it tough there. South Africa are number 2 team in the world and we have played outstanding cricket."
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The contest has moved on to Day 4 in Colombo and South Africa have once again been undone by the spin and five wickets separate Sri Lanka from a huge series win. Theunis De Bruyn and Temba Bavuma are in the middle for South Africa having weathered the storm late on Day 3. But, things are unlikely to subside on Day 4 as South Africa fight on.