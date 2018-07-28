Injury-prone Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews will not bowl against South Africa

Sri Lanka will begin the ODI series against South Africa from Sunday. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka will begin the ODI series against South Africa from Sunday. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka and South Africa will begin the five-match ODI series in Dambulla on Sunday and the ODI skipper Angelo Mathews has said that he will not bowl during the series. Mathews has been facing injuries since he was re-appointed as the ODI captain in January. Moreover, the all-rounder went on to say that his side would look to continue with the momentum they got in Test series after beating Proteas 2-0 in the two-match series. “We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs,” Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla.

“We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs. I won’t be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel,” he added.

All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka was slapped with a six-match ban for breaching player rules during the second Test match and when asked about it, Mathews said, “It is disappointing to rule out a player when the team is doing well… they can be the best player, but they have to deal with consequences.”

The first match of the ODI series is scheduled to take place in Dambulla and the five-ODI series will be followed by an only T20I.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya

