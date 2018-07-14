Sri Lanka spinners wreak havoc to beat South Africa inside three days of first Test

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled unchanged from one end to claim figures of 6/32. (Source: Reuters) Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled unchanged from one end to claim figures of 6/32. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa was bowled out for its lowest total since readmission to international cricket on Saturday, handing Sri Lanka a 278-run win in the first Test with two full days to spare.

Chasing a target of 352 to win, the Proteas were dismissed for 73 in their second innings just before tea on Day 3, losing all 10 wickets in a single session after going to lunch at 5-0.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled unchanged from one end to claim figures of 6-32, his seventh Test five-wicket haul. The 35-year-old ended with a match total of 10-78.

Earlier, veteran Dale Steyn claimed his 421st wicket in Test cricket to equal the South African record held by former great Shaun Pollock when he dismissed last man Lakshan Sandakan.

