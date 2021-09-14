Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Telecast Online: South Africa will be looking to make a clean sweep in the three match series against Sri Lanka in what will be the final international assignment for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup that starts next month.

With Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella serving bans for breaching COVID-19 protocols in England and the non-availability of Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka’s batting has looked fragile. Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have all been amongst the wickets for South Africa on spin friendly pitches.

Where will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on September 14, Tuesday.

What time will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on Sony Liv.