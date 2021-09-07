Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Telecast Online: Both South Africa and Sri Lanka will be looking to win their first ODI trophy in 18 months when the two teams lock horns in the series decider on Tuesday. The game will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

South Africa defeated the hosts by 67 runs in the 2nd ODI to level the series. Janneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi starred for the visitors. This was after Sri Lanka won the first game of the series.

Where will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on September 7, Tuesday.

What time will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available on Sony Liv.