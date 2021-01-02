Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

South Africa take on Sri Lanka in second Test (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa’s batting line-up were given a confidence boost from their innings and 45 run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test but are aware they were up against an injury-hampered opponent, opener Dean Elgar said on the eve of the second Test. South Africa scored 621 runs as they won in Pretoria last Tuesday to arrest a dismal run of eight defeats in their nine previous Tests and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win when the second Test starts at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha both suffered groin injuries, depleting the visitors’ attack and offering South Africa an opportunity for a lengthy stay at the crease.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Where and when the 2nd Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played on January 3 and it will be held at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Where to watch 2nd Test live in India (TV channels)?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 2nd Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch 2nd Test live streaming?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 2nd Test match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the match?

The 2nd Test will begin from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Toss will take place at 1 pm IST.