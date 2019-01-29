South Africa captain Faf du Plessis showed his funny side during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka when he praised part-time wicketkeeper David Miller as “MSD” for sharp work behind the stumps. MS Dhoni, who is popularly called as “MSD”, is considered one of the best keepers in the world, despite being 37 years old, and du Plessis was hinting at the same during the match.

The incident occurred in the 32nd over, when Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who had scored 94 runs in 71 balls in the match went off the field. Sri Lanka were already nine wickets down while chasing 252, and the hosts were on the verge of winning the match.

With Imran Tahir coming into the attack, Miller took over the keeping responsibilities for South Africa. On the fourth delivery of the over, Tahir bowled an off-break which spun massively towards the right. Oshada Fernando decided to take a full swing of the bat, but was deceived by the spin and completely missed the ball.

Despite the big spin, Miller was able to catch the ball behind the stumps and then quickly dislodged the bails, sending a message across to Fernando to be on his toes. The batsman was safe, but Miller’s work prompted du Plessis to cheekily call the left-handed batsman as “MSD” with a chuckle.

South Africa went on to win the second ODI by 113 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series with Sri Lanka being bowled out for 138.

Du Plessis, who has been a part of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings since 2010, has played under Dhoni’s captaincy in the lucrative T20 league.The South African will return to the play with the franchise, along with the real “MSD” in the upcoming season of the tournament which is set to begin from March 23.