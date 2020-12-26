Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: Proteas are being led by Quinton de Kock and Sri Lanka have Dimuth Karunaratne as their skipper. (FILE)

South Africa and visitors Sri Lanka are facing each other in the first Test of two-match series at the Supersports Park in Centurian starting on Saturday. Both the opponents are playing their first Test after the Covid-19 pandemic. Practising in the bio-bubble, the Proteas have already been hit after some key players were tested positive ahead of the series.

Beuran Hendricks’ axing and Kagiso Rabada’s absence because of a groin strain changes the look of South Africa’s likely attack. Lankan Team, on the other hand, is high in spirit after their four wins in last five Tests against South Africa. In their last tour to South Africa in 2018, Sri Lanka became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Africa.

Angelo Mathews is out of the tour with a hamstring injury and Oshado Fernando will miss the first Test because of an ankle problem. Suranga Lakmal is doubtful with a hamstring strain he suffered during training on Wednesday.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje , Keshav Maharaj, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Match Details:

When will South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test start?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 1st Test will start from December 26 to 30.

What Time South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test play Will begin?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test be played?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test ?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.