Sri Lanka vs Scotland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where is Sri Lanka vs Scotland 1st ODI?

Sri Lanka vs Scotland, SL vs Sco 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

SL vs SCO 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Scotland. (Source: Twitter/BlackCaps)

Sri Lanka vs Scotland, SL vs SCO 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Just weeks ahead of the World Cup, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri LankaDimuth side will lock horns with Scotland in a two-match ODI series. Sri Lanka, who have suffered defeats in their last eight ODIs, will take this opportunity to prepare themselves for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza, which starts from May 30.

Hosts Scotland, on the other hand, will try to make a mark after displaying an impressive account of themselves in a rain-truncated match against World Cup-bound Afghanistan, which they eventually lost by two runs.

When is Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Where is Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begins at 2.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch online streaming of Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Scotland vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming is not available in India.

