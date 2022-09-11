Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Playing XI tip off: Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan set to return for Pakistan

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match Probable Playing XIs: Dasun Shanaka and his men had shown Pakistan in their Super Four match that they won’t be a pushover in the Asia Cup final. However, Pakistan did make a few changes in their playing XI by resting Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. The duo are set to replace Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir in the playing XI.

“Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility” 🗣️ @babarazam258 reviews Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup so far as he looks forward to the final against Sri Lanka#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HgiHsWXgc6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2022

Check all the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup final match Live Streaming details.

Naseem Shah for Hasan Ali

Pakistan’s strength is their bowling attack with Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain. The youngster was rested in their last match will replace veteran Hasan Ali in the playing XI. Naseem, 19, has been Pakistan’s most valuable player (MVP). He has bagged six wickets in four games, with an impressive strike rate, and who can forget his match-winning sixes against Afghanistan.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes 🤩@iNaseemShah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by @MHasnainPak for a charitable cause. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uCF1loEXCT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022

Shadab Khan for Usman Qadir

Shadab Khan is one of the top all-rounders in international cricket and is the engine on which the Pakistan team functions. The vice-captain of the Pakistan team has been impressive with his leg-breaks (ER 5.79 and 7 wickets) in the Asia Cup, and scored a valuable 36 against Afghanistan while batting up the order. He is certain to replace Usman Qadir in the palying XI, who had a decent outing against Sri Lanka.

Skipper @dasunshanaka1 talks about the great wishes from YOU back home! 🤩 Use the link below to send your #RoaringForGlory wishes ahead of the final ⬇️https://t.co/R46lZfsCFG pic.twitter.com/2GVsFIOzvU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 10, 2022

Sri Lanka likely to remain unchanged

On the other side, Sri Lanka too, made a couple of changes in their last match. Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madhushanka replaced Asitha Fernando, while Dhananjaya de Silva came in for Charitha Aslanka. Madhushanka was impressive in his outing after taking the wicket of in-form Mohammed Rizwan with the new ball. While De Silva proved to be a valuable addition with his more than valuable off-spin. It would be interesting to see whether Sri Lanka will change their winning combination in the final.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Head to head

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have met in three Asia Cup finals. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in 1986 and 2014 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000. This will be Sri Lanka’s 11th Asia Cup final – the most for a team.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Pitch Report

In Dubai, one has seen that toss has become an important factor. Both the teams have lost in the tournament when they have batted first.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Weather Report

Rain? No, we don’t do that in Dubai this time of the year. The forecast predicts yet another warm and dry day.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.