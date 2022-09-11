Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Frenemies PAK and SL face off in grand finale

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday’s final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament despite troubles at home. The island nation had to abandon plans to host the Twenty20 competition due to political unrest and stumbled in their opener to Afghanistan by eight wickets, with nearly 10 overs remaining. But the five-time champions bounced back to beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan and tournament favourites India, scuttling a hotly anticipated finals showdown between Rohit Sharma’s men and archrivals Pakistan.
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
PAK Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
This edition of the Asia Cup has seen a lot of high scoring match ups with India's demolition of Afghanistan bowlers to post 212 on top of the pile, followed by Pakisatan's 192 vs Hong Kong. Are we in for fireworks tonight as well?
In te last encounter against Sri Lanka, Pakistan made a few changes in their playing XI by resting Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. The duo are set to replace Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir in the playing XI.
We are just a few hours away from the much anticipated clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the final of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. These two sides met in the final match of the Super 4 stages just a couple of days ago, with Sri Lanka coming away with the victory. Tonight though, it's a whole different ball game. Live updates coming up soon.