Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live online?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Live Streaming: Here are all the details of Live streaming, live telecast and timings of Asia Cup Super Four between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: The two finalists will meet ahead of the final. (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming: 11 matches done, just the two left. Four teams out, just the two left. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a stakes-less yet set up match for the Asia Cup 2022 final. The two teams had already sealed their spot in the final on Sunday in Dubai, having won their first two games in the Super 4 stage against India and Afghanistan. Both the teams had lost a match each in the group stages but have emerged the better of the final four and would look to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses one last time before the tournament concluder.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming details:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played on Friday, September 9.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan squads 

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:08:00 pm
