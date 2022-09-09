Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: SL lock horns with PAK in dress rehearsal before Sunday’s final

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in Dubai.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: 11 matches done, just the two left. Four teams out, just the two left. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a stakes-less yet set up match for the Asia Cup 2022 final. The two teams had already sealed their spot in the final on Sunday in Dubai, having won their first two games in the Super 4 stage against India and Afghanistan. Both the teams had lost a match each in the group stages but have emerged the better of the final four and would look to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses one last time before the tournament concluder.