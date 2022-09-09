scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: SL lock horns with PAK in dress rehearsal before Sunday’s final

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: Finalists Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the last match of the Super 4.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 9, 2022 6:13:16 pm
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan | Asia Cup 2022 | Super 4 Match | SL vs PAK LiveSri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in Dubai.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: 11 matches done, just the two left. Four teams out, just the two left. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a stakes-less yet set up match for the Asia Cup 2022 final. The two teams had already sealed their spot in the final on Sunday in Dubai, having won their first two games in the Super 4 stage against India and Afghanistan. Both the teams had lost a match each in the group stages but have emerged the better of the final four and would look to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses one last time before the tournament concluder.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming into this match after winning thrilling contests against India and Afghanistan respectively. Both matches went down to the wire and ended in the last over. Ironically, these two matches were the reason why India are out of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Follow SL vs PAK Live Score and Updates below.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates: Follow SL vs PAK live action from Dubai

18:06 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Stat attack

- Since January 2022, Dasun Shanaka has 396 runs in 15 T20I innings at a strike rate of 145.05 and an average of 39.60

- Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Shadab Khan has picked 22 wickets in 15 T20Is and has an economy rate of 5.90 in this period

17:53 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Will Naseem Shah shine tonight?

Decades ago, it took a Pakistani one Sharjah six to beat India in a last-over thriller. On Wednesday night, it took a Pakistani two Sharjah sixes to down Afghanistan, who refused to fade away without a fight of their lives. And it turns out a changed bat helped Naseem Shah to flex his muscles.

17:44 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: What to expect

Dubai has served up good batting pitches in Super Four, with teams batting second getting the better conditions to play with. The toss is important, with the team winning the toss having the upper hand in recent matches.

17:33 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Shanaka hopes to celebrate birthday with a win

It's Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka's birthday and he will hope to play a calm and composed innings exactly like he did against India on Tuesday. 

17:30 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Head to Head

In head to head encounters Pakistan have come away with the victory 13 times while Sri Lanka have come out on top 8 times. 

17:28 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Hayden back as Pak mentor for World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired Australian batting great Matthew Hayden as team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup in Australia. (READ MORE)

17:23 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Both teams coming in after tight wins

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming into this match after winning thrilling contests against India and Afghanistan respectively. Both matches went down to the wire and ended in the last over. Ironically, these two matches were the reason why India are out of the Asia Cup. 

17:19 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Probable XI

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

17:18 (IST)09 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Live: Hello and welcome

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the last match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Friday. This match will effectively be a dress rehearsal for their final clash on Sunday where both of them will be gunning for te trophy. Both teams will hope to build momentum before the final and also might go for experimenting tonight. Who will prevail tonight?

Sri Lanka beat India in their Super 4 encounter in Dubai to cement their place in the final.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Updates:

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

