Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: SL lock horns with PAK in dress rehearsal before Sunday’s final

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: 11 matches done, just the two left. Four teams out, just the two left. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a stakes-less yet set up match for the Asia Cup 2022 final. The two teams had already sealed their spot in the final on Sunday in Dubai, having won their first two games in the Super 4 stage against India and Afghanistan. Both the teams had lost a match each in the group stages but have emerged the better of the final four and would look to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses one last time before the tournament concluder.
Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming into this match after winning thrilling contests against India and Afghanistan respectively. Both matches went down to the wire and ended in the last over. Ironically, these two matches were the reason why India are out of the Asia Cup.
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
- Since January 2022, Dasun Shanaka has 396 runs in 15 T20I innings at a strike rate of 145.05 and an average of 39.60
- Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Shadab Khan has picked 22 wickets in 15 T20Is and has an economy rate of 5.90 in this period
Decades ago, it took a Pakistani one Sharjah six to beat India in a last-over thriller. On Wednesday night, it took a Pakistani two Sharjah sixes to down Afghanistan, who refused to fade away without a fight of their lives. And it turns out a changed bat helped Naseem Shah to flex his muscles.
Dubai has served up good batting pitches in Super Four, with teams batting second getting the better conditions to play with. The toss is important, with the team winning the toss having the upper hand in recent matches.
It's Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka's birthday and he will hope to play a calm and composed innings exactly like he did against India on Tuesday.
In head to head encounters Pakistan have come away with the victory 13 times while Sri Lanka have come out on top 8 times.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rehired Australian batting great Matthew Hayden as team mentor for the ICC World T20 Cup in Australia. (READ MORE)
