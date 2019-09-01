Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs NZ 1st T20I

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: After the conclusion of the Test series, hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand will meet in a three-match Twenty20 International series, with one eye on next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. New Zealand have superior overall head-to-head record in the shortest format, having won seven of the 11 games they have played against them in bilaterals.

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I is on Sunday, September 1.

Where is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I is at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I is at 7pm IST. Toss will take place at 6.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I live stream Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I can be livestreamed on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.