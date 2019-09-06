Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs NZ match?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a dead rubber. Tim Southee-led New Zealand won the first two T20Is chasing. Sri Lanka’s death bowling has been a concern as they have managed to lose the first two matches in the final over of the run chase. The hosts have put up a fight but have not been able to put up a fight. Ross Taylor has been declared fit for the game after suffering a minor hip injury. Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga has his eyes on making history as he needs just one wicket to take 100 T20I wickets.

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is on Tuesday, September 6.

Where is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I live stream Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I can be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.