Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Lasith Malinga on cusp of history in dead rubber

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka will be looking to end the three-T20I series with a win in the final match. After a nasty collision in the outfield in the previous game, Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya are unlikely to play in the third T20I. With Mendis injured, Danushka Gunalthilaka is likely to open the innings along with Kusal Perera. It is a big blow for the hosts as Mendis was in good form. Skipper Lasith Malinga is expected to create history as he is just one wicket away from becoming the first bowler to take 100 T20I wickets.

In the New Zealand side, injured Martin Guptill is likely to be replaced by Hamish Rutherford. Also, Ross Taylor returns to the side. There will be a toss-up between Tom Bruce and Daryl Mitchell in the middle order. Rain might play spoilsport in the match as passing shower is expected in the third T20I.