Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side have a point to prove after a comprehensive six-wicket loss to the hosts in the first Test. There is a lot of similarity between the current Test series and the one played seven years ago. The visitors were beaten in a similar style in that Test series in the first Test and they made a comeback in the second Test, thanks to Ross Taylor’s heroics. New Zealand supporters will be hoping the same when the two sides lock horns in the second Test. Currently, Sri Lanka are on the top of ICC Test Championship’s table with 60 points.

Where Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played at P Sara Oval, Colombo.

What time does Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.