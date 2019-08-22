Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Kane Williamson & Co have a point to prove

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, SL vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand may make a couple of changes in their playing XI for the second Test

BJ Watling registered the highest score by a New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman in Sri Lanka in first Test (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: After getting outclassed in every department of the game by Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will be looking to make a comeback and even the series as they walk out to play at P Sara Oval, Colombo. Sri Lanka have taken a massive lead over other teams in the Test Championships Table with 60 points to their name after a comprehensive six-wicket win in the first Test.

Williamson’s form will be crucial if New Zealand are to dominate in the second Test. The Kiwi captain got out for a duck in the first innings and scored just four runs in the second. New Zealand may make two changes in their side replacing fast bowler Tim Southee with Neil Wagner. Southee contributed with the bat down the order but picked up just one wicket in the match. Also, leg-spinner Todd Astle can be useful in the conditions at Colombo. Astle can replace Mitchell Santner in the playing XI.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score Updates:

Squads:

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera

