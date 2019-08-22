Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Kane Williamson & Co have a point to prove

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: After getting outclassed in every department of the game by Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will be looking to make a comeback and even the series as they walk out to play at P Sara Oval, Colombo. Sri Lanka have taken a massive lead over other teams in the Test Championships Table with 60 points to their name after a comprehensive six-wicket win in the first Test.

Williamson’s form will be crucial if New Zealand are to dominate in the second Test. The Kiwi captain got out for a duck in the first innings and scored just four runs in the second. New Zealand may make two changes in their side replacing fast bowler Tim Southee with Neil Wagner. Southee contributed with the bat down the order but picked up just one wicket in the match. Also, leg-spinner Todd Astle can be useful in the conditions at Colombo. Astle can replace Mitchell Santner in the playing XI.