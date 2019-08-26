Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: Kiwis aim to settle scores in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Despite only 48 overs being bowled in the penultimate day of the final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Colombo, the visitors managed to take a comfortable lead of 138 runs heading into Day 5. The Kiwis resumed on 196/4 and Tom Latham and BJ Watling continued their attack on the Lankan bowlers. However, Latham was removed by Dilruwan Perera right after completing 150.

Watling, on the other hand, stitched another crucial partnership with Colin de Grandhomme as the pair added 113 runs before the play was called off. The duo will resume the proceedings on the final day, as New Zealand would push for a victory to settle scores in the two-match Test series.