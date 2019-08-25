Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Play delayed due to rain

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: In response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 244 , New Zealand got off to a poor start losing Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson cheaply in the third day of the final Test in Colombo. However, a solid unbeaten knock of 111 runs by Tom Latham guided New Zealand to 196/4 at the close of play on Day 3. The visitors are still trailing by 48 runs on a pitch offering sharp turn for the spinners.
Latham and BJ Watling, who was not out on 25, will resume the New Zealand innings and have added 70 for the unbroken fifth wicket to boost their chances of winning the match. Earlier in the first session of Day 3, Dhananjaya de Silva resurrected the Sri Lankan innings, which suffered a collapse on the previous day, as he completed his fifth Test ton.
New Zealand team leave for the venue
It's still raining
As per latest reports, the rain had stopped for a while but unfortunately, it has again started raining. Stay tuned, hopefully, we'll be back with some good news.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the fourth day of the second and final Test going between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. New Zealand are currently batting on 196/4, with Tom Latham and BJ Watling on strike and are trailing by 48 runs. Rain continues to play spoilsport in the second match as the start of the day has been delayed with heavy showers coming and going at the P Sara Stadium. Stay tuned for updates!